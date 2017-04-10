UPDATE 1-Croatia's indebted food group Agrokor hands control to state

Croatia's indebted food and retail group Agrokor, the Balkan nation's biggest private firm, said on Friday it was handing control to the state under an emergency law introduced this week to deal with big companies facing financial trouble. Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkan region with some 60,000 people, piled up debts worth some 45 billion kuna , or six times its equity, during rapid expansion of its business, notably in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Serbia.

