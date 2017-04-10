UPDATE 1-Croatia struggling to contain Agrokor fallout - new restructuring head
ZAGREB, April 10 Croatia is struggling to contain the economic fallout from problems at heavily indebted food group Agrokor, the restructuring expert appointed by the government to lead the process said on Monday. Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkan region with some 60,000 staff, racked up debts during a rapid expansion, notably in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Serbia.
