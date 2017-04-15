Tougher EU checks cause traffic delay...

Tougher EU checks cause traffic delay on Croatia, Slovenia border on Easter eve

Read more: Xinhuanet

Newly-introduced tougher checks on the EU's external borders produced long lines of vehicles on Friday, the eve of the Easter holiday, at Croatia's Bregena border crossing with Slovenia. The delay made many holidaymakers from Austria, Germany and Switzerland complain.

Chicago, IL

