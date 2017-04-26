The Latest: Judo federation cancels c...

The Latest: Judo federation cancels championship in N. Korea

North Korea will no longer host this year's judo world junior championships because of security risks amid rising tensions with South Korea and the United States. The federation awarded the Oct. 18-22 event to Pyongyang with conditions including "that there was a stable international situation of the country."

