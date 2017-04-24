the Constitution Film Review

The 12th annual South East European Film Festival kicked off with a gala screening at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills of writer/ director Rajko Grlic's The Constitution, a stellar must-see movie full of humor and humanity that set the tone for this filmfest. I say that because sometimes cinefiles "suffer" through specialty cinema , but The Constitution reminded me of the joy of discovering those "foreign" films by Luis Bunuel, Francois Truffaut, Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard, et al, at an arthouse that transported us beyond Hollywood glitz and glamour to a more "sophisticated" cinematic view of the world beyond our shores.

