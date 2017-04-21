Stricter border checks regulation is impracticable for Croatia:PM

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday the newly-introduced tougher European border control regulation, which has caused long traffic delay on the borders, was "impracticable" for his country. "For Croatia, a country that is getting ready for Schengen and wants to contribute to the fight against terrorism, the current form of application of the regulation at the border with EU member states is simply impracticable," he said.

