Sberbank considers selling 1.1 bln euros in loans granted to Agrokor

Russia's largest lender Sberbank is considering selling 1.1 billion euros in loans it granted to indebted Croatian food and retail group Agrokor, Sberbank's First Deputy Chairman Maxim Poletayev said. "We are also considering a possibility of selling Agrokor's debt and are in talks with buyers on the international markets," Poletayev said.

Chicago, IL

