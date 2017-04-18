Russian rockets fuel tensions in the Balkans
Serbia is seeking a Russian air defense system in addition to fighter jets and battle tanks, Serbian officials say, in what could fuel tensions in the Balkans. Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has said he negotiated the purchase of the S-300 anti-aircraft rockets during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko last month.
