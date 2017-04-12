Re-voting held at 8 polling stations for Serbian presidential elections

Repeated presidential elections ended at eight polling stations in Serbia on Tuesday, with incumbent Prime Minister and president-elect Aleksandar Vucic claiming victory the same day in the elections. Around 9,800 out of Serbia's 6.7 million voters were eligible to cast their ballots at the polling stations in cities of Belgrade, Kraljevo, Pancevo, Vrsac, Zrenjanin and towns of Vrbas, Topola and Backa Palanka at Tuesday's repeated presidential elections, with no influence on the overall outcome of the elections.

