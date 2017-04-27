Press Releases: Regional Symposium To Combat Recruitment and Radicalization to Violence in Prisons

The State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, in partnership with the Department of Justice's International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program , hosted a regional symposium in Zagreb, Croatia, April 2526, on efforts to address and counter prison radicalization. Many countries throughout the Balkans have reported cases of individuals being radicalized while incarcerated and government officials from the region have specifically requested assistance in countering terrorist recruitment and radicalization to violence.

