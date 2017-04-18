Nazi-hunter petitions Zagreb to reject plans to honor filmmaker
Original chains and manacles worn by inmates of World War II Jasenovac concentration camp displayed at Jasenovac, Croatia, in 2001.. The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Tuesday urged the Zagreb City Council to reject a proposal to honor Croatian film director Jakov Sedlar, accusing him of distorting the history of WWII and the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC