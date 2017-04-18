Nazi-hunter petitions Zagreb to rejec...

Nazi-hunter petitions Zagreb to reject plans to honor filmmaker

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Original chains and manacles worn by inmates of World War II Jasenovac concentration camp displayed at Jasenovac, Croatia, in 2001.. The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Tuesday urged the Zagreb City Council to reject a proposal to honor Croatian film director Jakov Sedlar, accusing him of distorting the history of WWII and the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC