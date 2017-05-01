Highlights of Dubrovnik Half Marathon Race in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Lucia Kimani of Bosnia and Herzegovina crosses the finish line during the Dubrovnik Half Marathon Race in Dubrovnik, coast city of Croatia, April 30, 2017. Lucia Kimani won the women's Dubrovnik Half Marathon Race in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 1 second.
