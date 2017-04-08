Former Croatian PM sentenced jail term

1 hr ago

Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader on Friday was sentenced to imprisonment for four and a half years for a corruption case. He was accused of taking 17 million kunas bribes after government bought a building from a private company in 2009 when he was prime minister.

