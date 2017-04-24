Five-year-old boy 'playing Spiderman'...

Five-year-old boy 'playing Spiderman' jumps from 40ft high...

Friday Apr 21

A five-year-old boy jumped almost 40ft out of a window "like Spiderman " and survived the incident with barely a scratch. The youngster, who has not been named, suddenly leaped out of his third storey flat's living room with an open umbrella, his mum said.

