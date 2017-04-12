European lawmakers call for cutting f...

European lawmakers call for cutting food waste

1 hr ago

MEPs called on EU countries to achieve food waste cuts by 30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030. To this end, they called on the European Commission to lift existing restrictions on food donations and make consumers fully understand "best before" and "use by" labeling.

Chicago, IL

