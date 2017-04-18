Enchanting Europe

With the southern hemisphere countries already saturated in sunshine, Booking.com introduces interesting seven destinations to provide the ultimate retreat during the summer months. Surrounded by volcanoes and geysers, Iceland's capital Reykjavk attracts tourists with its scenic Hallgrmskirkja Church said to have been designed to resemble the rocks, mountains and glaciers of Iceland's landscape, as well as Nautholsvk Beach where bathers can plunge into the geothermal water.

