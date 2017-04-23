Emir, President of Croatia hold talks

Doha: The H H Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic held an official session of talks at the Emiri Diwan on Sunday. At the outset of the session, the Croatian President extended her congratulations to The H H Emir on the safe return of the Qatari nationals who were kidnapped in Iraq to their homeland.

