Croatia's parliament considers law to shield economy from Agrokor-like fallouts

Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers. Agrokor, the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans with some 60,000 employees, built up debts of about 45 billion kuna , or six times its equity, as it expanded rapidly.

