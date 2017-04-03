Croatia's former PM sentenced for graft

A file picture dated 15 January 2014 shows former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader appearing in court during a trial known as the Planinska Street case, in Zagreb, Croatia. [ Antonio Bat/EPA ] Croatia's former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader was sentenced to four and a half years in jail by a Zagreb court on Friday for taking more than 2 million in bribes while in power.

