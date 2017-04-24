Croatian police prevent nationalists from disrupting play
Croatian police have intervened to stop a group of extreme nationalists from disrupting a controversial play that contains scenes of nudity and rape. Oliver Frljic's "Our violence and Your Violence" deals with Europe's refugee crisis and has been denounced by the Catholic church and previously also by Muslims.
