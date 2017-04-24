Croatian consulate general moving fro...

Croatian consulate general moving from Westside to San Pedro

The Croatian Consul General will move offices from tony West L.A. to the Croatian Cultural Center on Pacific Avenue in San Pedro. The Croatian consulate general of Los Angeles will relocate its offices from West Los Angeles to a community that for generations has been a major hub of the Croatian-American community in Southern California.

