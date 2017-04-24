Croatian consulate general moving from Westside to San Pedro
The Croatian Consul General will move offices from tony West L.A. to the Croatian Cultural Center on Pacific Avenue in San Pedro. The Croatian consulate general of Los Angeles will relocate its offices from West Los Angeles to a community that for generations has been a major hub of the Croatian-American community in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC