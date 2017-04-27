Croatia PM wants ministers dismissed ...

Croatia PM wants ministers dismissed amid coalition dispute

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Washington Post

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatia's prime minister has moved to replace three ministers from a junior party in the government triggering a crisis in the ruling conservative coalition. Andrej Plenkovic announced Thursday the dismissal of the justice, interior and environment ministers because they voted against the government decision to reject a separate opposition motion to replace the finance minister.

Chicago, IL

