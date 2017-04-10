Cee Markets-Crown extends gains after...

Cee Markets-Crown extends gains after cap removed, less volatile than expected

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Reuters

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 7 The Czech crown extended gains on Friday in the second session since the removal of a central bank cap that had kept the currency weaker than 27 against the euro since late 2013. The CNB's commitment to maintain the cap ended last Friday since higher inflation no longer necessitated a weak crown, and the bank probably did not want to buy more euros to defend the cap after tripling its reserves since 2013.

