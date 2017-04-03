BRIEF-SGA Solutions says conversion o...

BRIEF-SGA Solutions says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares

ZAGREB, April 7 Croatia's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a request from local banks to consider whether a law on the conversion of Swiss franc loans into euros, aimed at protecting borrowers and implemented in late 2015, was against the constitution.

