Boats collide near Dubrovnik, killing 2

" A municipal boat heading to an island in the southern Adriatic on a medical emergency has collided with a rubber boat carrying nine people, killing two and injuring two more. Authorities said Wednesday that five people are still missing.

Chicago, IL

