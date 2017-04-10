Balkans Not Sure About Common Language

Balkans Not Sure About Common Language

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Transitions Online

Linguists, intellectuals, activists, and other civil society figures from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Montenegro are trying to bring these former Yugoslav countries together by appealing to a core aspect of their identities: language. At the end of March, a group made public the Declaration on the Common Language, which argues that the alleged four different languages Serbian, Croatian, Bosnian, and Montenegrin spoken by people in each of these countries are actually versions of a single polycentric language, Balkan Insight writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC