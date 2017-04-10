Balkans Not Sure About Common Language
Linguists, intellectuals, activists, and other civil society figures from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Montenegro are trying to bring these former Yugoslav countries together by appealing to a core aspect of their identities: language. At the end of March, a group made public the Declaration on the Common Language, which argues that the alleged four different languages Serbian, Croatian, Bosnian, and Montenegrin spoken by people in each of these countries are actually versions of a single polycentric language, Balkan Insight writes.
