Balkan retailer reaches deal with creditors

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Peninsula

Zagreb, Croatia: Agrokor, the Balkans' main food producer and retailer faced with crushing debt has reached a deal with creditors to help stabilise the troubled company. The crisis within Agrokor, which employs around 60,000 people, two-thirds of them in Croatia, has dominated that country's political agenda for the past few weeks.

