Armenian lifter claims bronze at European Championships
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sona Poghosyan of Armenia claimed the -75kg bronze at the Senior European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia on Thursday, April 6. The athlete lifted 126kg in the clean and jerk phase to win a small silver, rasing a total of 227 kg above her head.
