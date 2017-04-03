Armenian lifter claims bronze at Euro...

Armenian lifter claims bronze at European Championships

5 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sona Poghosyan of Armenia claimed the -75kg bronze at the Senior European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia on Thursday, April 6. The athlete lifted 126kg in the clean and jerk phase to win a small silver, rasing a total of 227 kg above her head.

Chicago, IL

