Anti-fascists and Jews boycott Croatia memorial at WWII death camp

Activists hold an anti-fascist banner at a ceremony for the death camp victims of Croatia's former Nazi-allied regime Croatia honoured on Sunday the victims of its most brutal World War II death camp, an event again snubbed by ethnic Serbs, Jews and anti-fascists who accuse authorities of tolerating a pro-Nazi ideology. Conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, several ministers and foreign diplomats attended a commemoration ceremony at the site of the Jasenovac camp which was dismantled 72 years ago.

