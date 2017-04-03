American Zagreb Jr. Tamburitzans' 60t...

American Zagreb Jr. Tamburitzans' 60th Anniversary Concert announced

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Join us for our 60th Anniversary/Concert Celebration. Our show will feature performers, aged 4-21, showcasing our beautiful Croatian songs, music and dance and performances by our Alumni and guest group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC