Zeman for West Balkans' Euro-Atlantic integration without Kosovo

The Czech Republic supports the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans, President Milos Zeman said on a visit to Zagreb yesterday, but added that he believes the integration should not include Kosovo. Zeman also expressed his disapproval of the multi-speed EU idea at a press conference following his meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, according to the local HRT television.

