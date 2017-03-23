Writer and Director Dario Lonjak Starts FundThis Crowdfunding...

Dario Lonjak, an award-winning film director and famous writer , producer and TV personality Velimir Grgic, both from Zagreb, have just launched a FundThis crowdfunding campaign to complete his upcoming feature film HoliDead. Velimir claims that this zombie comedy will be unique in its style, with sun, beach, alcohol, drugs and half naked girls meeting flesh eating zombies.

