What's Behind 'Non-Standalone' 5G?
At this year's Mobile World Congress, the industry's 5G conversation not only kept drifting back to 4G, but also quietly shifted from 5G's "Core Network" to "New Radio ." Last year, the Mobile World Congress was all about the promise of 5G networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC