UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement, Schwenk Cemex Croatia deal faces EU veto -sources
A joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business faces a European Union veto, two sources said on Tuesday. The European Commission, which opened an investigation into the deal in October, has not been convinced so far by their offer to lease a terminal on the Dalmatian coast to a rival to address its concerns, the sources said.
