UPDATE 1-Croatia considering law to save economy from any Agrokor fallout

Croatia's government is considering drawing up a law to protect the economy from any problems arising at Agrokor, a major employer that is weighed down by heavy debts, a newspaper and a source close to the government said on Friday. Agrokor, the largest food producer and retailer in the Balkans with revenues equivalent to 15 percent of Croatia's gross domestic product, is under pressure from investors and the government to clear up its debts.

