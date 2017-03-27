UPDATE 1-Croatia, Agrokor creditors plan to sign repayment freeze this week - VTB

UPDATE 1-Croatia, Agrokor creditors p...

Croatia and a group of creditors to Agrokor plan to sign a "standstill agreement" this week to freeze debt repayments by the struggling food and retail group as part of debt restructuring talks, an official at Russia's VTB bank said. "Standstill will be relatively short at the beginning ... a week or a month, not a year," Yuri Soloviev, first deputy chief executive at VTB, told reporters on Wednesday.

