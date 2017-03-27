Troubled Croatian group Agrokor vows to meet suppliers' payment deadlines

Croatia's heavily indebted foods and retail group Agrokor, the country's largest privately owned firm, met on Monday with its local suppliers, which according to media reports are owed 16 billion kuna , and said it would meet all payment deadlines. The biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, with revenue equivalent to 15 percent of Croatia's gross domestic product, Agrokor is under pressure to restructure its debts , which amounted to 45 billion kuna in its last results report, for the third quarter of 2016.

