Southern Slavic? Balkan Nationalists Balk At Common Language Initiative
An initiative launched in the Bosnian capital on March 30 by hundreds of notables and NGOs marks a major effort to bolster the consensus that Croats, Serbs, Bosniaks, and Montenegrins all speak the same language. It might seem uncontroversial to assert that these neighboring peoples, who until just decades ago shared a country, speak their own standard versions of the same polycentric language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC