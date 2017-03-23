Sotheby's International Realty Enters...

Sotheby's International Realty Enters Croatia

Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has signed a 25-year franchise agreement with Porta Stella-Luxury Real Estate d.o.o, to further expand the Sotheby's International RealtyA brand presence in Eastern Europe with the opening of Croatia Sotheby's International Realty. Croatia Sotheby's International Realty, owned by Marko PaA3 4anin, Pavel Kulajta and Ilona MancI A kovA , will serve the luxury residential real estate market throughout Croatia.

Chicago, IL

