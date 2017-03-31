Season over for Juventus forward Pjac...

Season over for Juventus forward Pjaca as knee operation sidelines him for six months

The 21-year-old winger's debut campaign in Turin is at an end after the Croatia international underwent surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament The 21-year-old ruptured his right anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his lateral meniscus during the second half of Croatia's 3-0 friendly defeat to Estonia on Tuesday. A statement on Juventus' official website declared Pjaca's operation to have been "a complete success" before adding he will begin rehabilitative work immediately, with a six-month timeframe set for his return to action.

