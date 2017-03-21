Russia's Sberbank ready to support indebted Croatia's food concern
Russia's state bank Sberbank said on Monday it was ready to financially support the restructuring of indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor . Agrokor, Croatia's biggest private company and the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, is under pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up its debt problems, which could destabilise the local economy .
