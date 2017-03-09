Nurses, doctors leave Balkans to work...

Nurses, doctors leave Balkans to work in Germany

Nejra Isaretovic, a 25-year old physiotherapist from Sarajevo, is busy these days studying German and taking driving lessons -- key skills required for her new job in Germany. Isaretovic is among thousands of nurses and physicians from across the Balkans seeking work in Western Europe, causing alarm among health officials that the countries may be left without trained medical staff in the near future.

Chicago, IL

