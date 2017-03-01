More on Plus

Dialogue "S.C. Gwynne: Conversations from the Sun Valley Writers' Conference" The reporter and author whose book, Empire of the Summer Moon, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2011, talks with host Marcia Franklin. The book traces the rise and fall of the Comanches, the most powerful Indian tribe in American history.

