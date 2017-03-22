Migrants, women left behind in human ...

Migrants, women left behind in human development: UN

Impressive advances have been made in human development over the past 25 years on many fronts, but ethnic minorities, refugees, migrants and women are being left behind, a United Nations report said on Tuesday. A group of Middle-Eastern migrants walk before crossing the Croatian-Hungarian border in the village of Baranjsko Petrovo Selo, near North-Eastern Croatian town of Beli Manastir, on Sep 29, 2015.

Chicago, IL

