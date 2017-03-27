March for Aleppo arrives in Bosnia-He...

March for Aleppo arrives in Bosnia-Herzegovina three months after leaving Berlin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Al Bawaba

Activists from the "Civil March for Aleppo" group gather on March 22, 2017 in Sarajevo, after walking 1000 kilometers through Europe, commemorating 25 years since the beginning of the siege of Sarajevo, while also protesting against the siege of Aleppo and other cities in Syria. A group of activists taking part in a march for Aleppo arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC