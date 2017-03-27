March for Aleppo arrives in Bosnia-Herzegovina three months after leaving Berlin

Activists from the "Civil March for Aleppo" group gather on March 22, 2017 in Sarajevo, after walking 1000 kilometers through Europe, commemorating 25 years since the beginning of the siege of Sarajevo, while also protesting against the siege of Aleppo and other cities in Syria. A group of activists taking part in a march for Aleppo arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on Wednesday.

