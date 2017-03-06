Ivanka Trump, the Russia scandal and her billionaire's social network
Ivanka Trump posted this photo of herself sightseeing in Dubrovnik, Croatia with Wendi Deng, at one time rumored to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's girlfriend. Wendi Deng and Ivanka Trump attend the high-society after party following the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala in May. Ivanka Trump created an outcry after she tried to market this $138 dress from her eponymous fashion line after wearing it to speak at the Republican National Convention.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
