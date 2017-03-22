Flowers for Sarajevo' Commemorates War Through Words, Pictures, and Music

Flowers for Sarajevo, a new picture book by John McCutcheon, has its roots in a senseless tragedy during the Balkan War, which inspired an act of heroism and hope on the part of a Bosnian musician. After a May 1992 mortar attack killed 22 people waiting to buy bread at a Sarajevo bakery, for 22 consecutive days Vedran SmailovicI , a cellist in the Sarajevo Opera Orchestra, dressed in a tuxedo and sat near the bombed shop to perform a single tune - Albinoni's Adagio in G Minor - to pay tribute to the victims and lift the residents' spirits.

