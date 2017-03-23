Croatia's growth expected to slow nex...

Croatia's growth expected to slow next year, economics institute says

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Croatia 's economic growth is likely to slow next year because of weakening domestic demand, which is a key contributor to its current expansion, a leading local economic think tank said on Thursday. The Zagreb Economic Institute , which is partly funded by the government, said in its quarterly forecast that growth of 2.9 percent was expected next year, the same as 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC