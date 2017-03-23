Croatia's growth expected to slow next year, economics institute says
Croatia 's economic growth is likely to slow next year because of weakening domestic demand, which is a key contributor to its current expansion, a leading local economic think tank said on Thursday. The Zagreb Economic Institute , which is partly funded by the government, said in its quarterly forecast that growth of 2.9 percent was expected next year, the same as 2016.
