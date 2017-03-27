Croatia's Agrokor and creditors to si...

Croatia's Agrokor and creditors to sign standstill agreement

Friday

Croatia's indebted food group Agrokor and a board of creditors agreed "in principle" key elements of a standstill agreement which is expected to be signed later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a statement. The creditors include Russia's Sberbank and VTB Bank and the Croatian units of Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisenbank as well as Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, and Zagrebacka banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit.

Chicago, IL

