Croatian Nazis pledge allegiance to Trump
Clad all in black, the demonstrators were members of the small Indigenous Croatian Party of Rights , a far-right political group that is too small to be represented in Croatia's parliament. Party leader Drazen Keleminec marched the group into Ban Jelacic Square in the center of Zagreb, accompanied by a brass band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC