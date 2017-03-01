Croatian Nazis pledge allegiance to T...

Croatian Nazis pledge allegiance to Trump

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Gay News

Clad all in black, the demonstrators were members of the small Indigenous Croatian Party of Rights , a far-right political group that is too small to be represented in Croatia's parliament. Party leader Drazen Keleminec marched the group into Ban Jelacic Square in the center of Zagreb, accompanied by a brass band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC